TENOM, May 24 — Seven dental personnel from the Ministry of Health (MoH) had a frightening experience when the van they were travelling in collided with a 10-tonne lorry on Jalan Kampung Mamaitom this morning.

The incident, which occurred at around 8.10am, involved a mobile dental clinic van believed to be en route to deliver treatment services to a rural area.

According to Tenom Fire and Rescue Station chief, Assistant Fire Superintendent Mudi Pengira, the station received a distress call at 8.29am, prompting the dispatch of a five-member emergency response team to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the team found that the crash involved a MoH mobile dental van and a 10-tonne lorry, with eight individuals involved in total,” he said.

He added that one person — the lorry driver — was rescued by the fire brigade and later handed over to ambulance personnel for further treatment after showing signs of trauma.

He said all other individuals involved did not sustain any injuries.