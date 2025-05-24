SUBANG JAYA, May 24 — A man is in serious condition after a violent attack by three individuals, including the ex-husband of his partner, at an apartment in Taman Puchong Intan early this morning.

According to New Straits Times (NST), Subang Jaya deputy police chief Superintendent Mohd Fairus Jaafar said the incident was reported at 2.15am when a woman contacted authorities, claiming her partner had been assaulted and slashed by her former spouse along with two other men.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victim has been living with the former wife of one of the suspects at the residence,” the police was quoted as saying.

The victim was reportedly assaulted with a knife and an iron rod after his partner’s ex-husband and two other men arrived at the residence. He had multiple injuries to his head and body.

Mohd Fairus told NST that all three suspects, aged between 30 and 40, have been identified and that police believed the assault was fuelled by jealousy and domestic conflict. Efforts to track down and apprehend the suspects are currently underway.

The victim was rushed to Sultan Idris Shah Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Subang Jaya District Control Centre at 03-7862 7222 or reach out to Inspector Dinesh Ganasan directly at 011-3309 4457.