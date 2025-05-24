KUANTAN, May 24 — Two Chinese nationals were killed, while another Chinese national and a local family of five were injured in an accident involving two vehicles at Kilometre 234.7 of the East Coast Expressway (LPT) heading towards Kuantan yesterday afternoon.

Kuantan police chief ACP Wan Zahari Wan Busu stated that the accident, which occurred around 2pm, involved a Mercedes-Benz and a Nissan X-Trail.

“The accident is believed to have happened when the Nissan X-Trail, travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Kuantan, suddenly lost control and crashed into the right divider before stopping in the left lane. A Mercedes-Benz coming from the same direction failed to avoid it and rear-ended the vehicle,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said two Chinese passengers in the Mercedes-Benz died at the scene, while the car’s driver hurt his right hand and suffered cuts.

Wan Zahari added that the driver of the Nissan X-Trail suffered hip injuries and was being treated in the Red Zone (critical) of Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) in Kuantan.

“Four other passengers, consisting of three adults and a child, were also hurt and are receiving treatment at HTAA. Two of them were admitted to Red Zone, while the other two are in Yellow Zone,” he said.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and both vehicles will undergo further inspection by the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom). — Bernama