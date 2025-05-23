KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — The federal government will continue to support efforts to ensure infrastructure and facilities are at the highest level to strengthen investor confidence and the overall success of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) as a catalyst for new growth in Johor.

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he appreciated Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi’s briefing on the progress of foreign investment, especially in JS-SEZ.

“Alhamdulillah, this initiative between the two countries has succeeded in attracting high interest and confidence among investors to invest in Johor,” he said.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Johor this morning, said he attended several important planning events, starting with the Johor State Development Special Meeting in Kota Iskandar with the Menteri Besar and state and federal leaders.

“In this meeting, I reiterated my commitment to efficient governance and integrity, especially in the aspects of management, finance and administration.

“This includes the issue of the people’s security and health in the implementation of projects involving the procurement of equipment and services.

“We need to adopt a wise approach and think outside the box so that the savings achieved can be channeled to other more urgent needs, especially in the fields of public health and education,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the state government also presented development projects that are priorities in Johor, including the issue of raw water supply, access systems at Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) in Sultan Iskandar Building and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex.

“The presentation also involved the operation of Pasir Gudang Hospital, land affairs as well as several pre-implementation projects that are currently being planned,” he said. — Bernama