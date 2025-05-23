KUCHING, May 23 — A government backbencher has proposed for the introduction of a special permanent resident (PR) pass for long-term non-Sarawakian residents who have made Sarawak their home.

Adam Yii Siew Sang (GPS-Pujut) said that there had been many individuals who have contributed significantly to the state’s economy and society through employment, property ownership and family ties who faced the prospect of forced departure upon retirement due to current immigration policies.

“Many have raised families here, served in our public and private sectors, and now proudly call Sarawak their home. Yet, they are not allowed to remain in Sarawak after retirement, even with Sarawakian spouses or children,” he said.

Participating in the debate for the motion of thanks for the address by Sarawak Governor Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar at the State Legislative Assembly sitting today, Adam said the current policy had created unnecessary hardship and disrupted family life.

“It is truly a loss for Sarawak, both economically and brain drain, since the family members will follow their uprooted parents. Therefore, I appeal to our Sarawak Government to consider introducing a special permanent resident pass for those who wish to settle down in Sarawak for good,” he added. — Bernama