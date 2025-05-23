KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) and Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), will establish a special task force to address the issue of pilgrims stranded during this Haj season.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) acting director Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali said the move was a strategic step to ensure every complaint related to stranded Haj pilgrims was handled efficiently, systematically, and effectively.

He said the task force would begin operations at 8 am on May 30 and operate around the clock.

Muhammed Hasbullah said the task force operations centre would be located at the One Stop Centre Meeting Room, Level 2, Block B Parking, Main Terminal, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“This special team will coordinate investigations, manage documentation, and take legal action against individuals or company owners suspected of involvement in fraudulent Haj offers,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that PDRM, MOTAC and TH each had their own jurisdictions and legal authority in addressing various Haj-related fraud offences, and all actions would be taken in accordance with the existing legal provisions.

As a preventive measure, he advised prospective pilgrims to thoroughly check the Haj packages offered and ensure that the companies involved were registered with TH to avoid falling victim to fraud. — Bernama