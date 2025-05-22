JOHOR BARU, May 22 —The 2024/2025 PKR National Congress begins today with the simultaneous opening of the central PKR Youth and Women’s Congress.

PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh will open both congresses at Berjaya Waterfront Hotel at 8 pm tonight, in the presence of PKR Youth chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim, PKR Youth chief Fadhlina Sidek and delegates of both wings.

Both Youth and Women’s Congress will resume tomorrow with Adam Adli’s and Fadhlina’s opening addresses, followed by the debate sessions and winding-up by secretaries, deputy chiefs and chiefs.

Elections for the central leadership for the 2025-2028 session, including the central leadership council, the youth leadership council and the women’s leadership council will be held from 8 am to 5 pm on Friday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in his position as PKR president, will deliver his address and officiate the PKR National Congress on Friday night.

Fuziah Salleh was reported to have said that nearly 10,000 delegates are expected to attend the national congress and vote physically for the central leadership elections, while another 20,000 delegates are expected to cast their votes online. — Bernama