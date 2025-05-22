KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Commuters using the KTM Komuter and ETS services in the Klang Valley are advised to brace for delays of up to 50 minutes from May 24 to 26, as Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) carries out signalling upgrade works between Kepong and Salak Selatan stations.

In a statement issued today, KTMB said the temporary disruption is part of its ongoing efforts to improve the efficiency and safety of its rail operations.

The affected routes are the Pulau Sebang–Batu Caves–Pulau Sebang and Tanjung Malim–KL Sentral–Tanjung Malim lines, as well as electric train services (ETS).

KTMB also announced platform changes on May 24 for two ETS services: EG9425 (Padang Besar–Segamat) and EG9321 (Butterworth–Segamat) at KL Sentral and Kuala Lumpur stations.

Station personnel will be deployed to assist passengers.

Passengers are urged to plan ahead and check real-time schedules using the MyRailtime feature on the KTMB Mobile app. Updates will also be shared via KTMB’s official social media platforms.

An SMS alert will be sent to affected ETS passengers to provide early notice of any delays.

For enquiries, passengers may contact the KTMB Customer Service Centre at 03-9779 1200.