PUTRAJAYA, May 22 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry has voluntarily handed over documents related to the MyKiosk initiative to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to ensure transparency and uphold integrity in the project’s implementation.

In a statement today, the ministry said the move follows complaints from some quarters alleging irregularities in the programme’s execution.

Despite no formal request from MACC, a ministry delegation led by Local Government Department director-general Datuk Mohd Fadzli Mohd Kenali submitted the documents to the anti-graft agency’s headquarters earlier today.

“This voluntary submission reflects the ministry’s firm commitment to upholding good governance and administrative integrity. We want to ensure that the MyKiosk initiative is implemented without any element of abuse of power or misappropriation,” the statement read.

The ministry emphasised that the MyKiosk programme was designed to support small traders and remains committed to executing all government initiatives with full transparency.

“Through this submission, we hope to instil public confidence that every process involved in the initiative complies with the proper procedures and standards,” it added.

The ministry also highlighted that this step signals the government’s seriousness in promoting integrity across public administration and service delivery.

Comprehensive information about the MyKiosk programme has been made available on official social media channels for public reference.

Procurement and contractor appointments for MyKiosk were managed by 133 local authorities via open quotation exercises, with a total of 795 contractors appointed nationwide.

The ceiling cost for MyKiosk 2.0 units was capped at RM25,000, a figure the ministry described as reasonable, facilitating fair competition under a transparent system.

All funding allocations were accounted for under national Budget Initiatives and submitted to the Finance Ministry in line with standard procedures.

The ministry also reminded the public that under Section 27(1) of the MACC Act, knowingly providing false or misleading information to MACC officers is a criminal offence, punishable by a fine of up to RM100,000, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both.