KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Police have arrested a woman believed to be linked to an acid attack on a spa owner in Beris Kubur Besar, Bachok, which left the victim with serious burns.

According to The New Straits Times, the suspect was detained at around 10pm yesterday in Kuala Krai and is expected to be brought to the Bachok Magistrates’ Court this morning for a remand application.

Confirming the arrest, Bachok district police chief Superintendent Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin declined to comment further, saying a full statement would be issued by Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat in due course.

The victim, 27-year-old Nor Faziera Muda, was attacked by three individuals — two women and a man — last Saturday while she was opening her salon for a scheduled massage appointment. She was accompanied by her young son at the time.

The attack took place at about 7.20pm near a convenience store in Tawang, where an unidentified individual splashed her with a corrosive liquid before fleeing the scene.

She suffered severe burns to her shoulder, back, arms and legs, and underwent a six-hour surgery.

Nor Faziera is currently in stable condition and receiving treatment at the Burns Unit of Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia (HUSM) in Kubang Kerian.

Police are also looking into the victim’s claim that acid had previously been poured outside her premises as a form of intimidation, although no official report was lodged about that incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon, an offence that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, along with whipping or a fine.