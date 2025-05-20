IPOH, May 20 — A 155mm artillery shell was found in an open area in Sungai Tumbuh, Bandar Universiti, Seri Iskandar yesterday.

Perak Tengah district police chief Supt Hafezul Helmi Hamzah said the old bomb weighing 35 kilogrammes was found by a 55-year-old local man while carrying out routine work in the area at 8 pm.

“The Bomb Disposal Unit of the Perak police contingent headquarters (IPK) was despatched to the location where the old bomb was discovered for further investigation.

“Following that, the Perak IPK Bomb Disposal Unit (UPB) destroyed it using the high-order in situ method at the scene,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

“The destruction operation carried out by the UPB team was completed at 9 am this morning and further investigation at the area where the bomb was discovered found the place to be safe,” he said.