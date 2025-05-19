TENOM, May 19 — Barisan Nasional (BN) will only cooperate with parties that share the same goals of developing the country and uniting the people, said its.chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also UMNO president, said BN remains open to such cooperation despite having already decided to work with Pakatan Harapan (PH) to face the upcoming 17th Sabah State Election.

“We are never completely closed off, but we should not open our doors too wide because there are wolves in sheep’s clothing trying to enter and destroy our home,” he said when officiating the Gerak17 UMNO programme for the Kemabong state constituency here yesterday, which was also attended by Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He noted that the global political trend now sees governments being formed through collaboration among several parties.

“The best option is cooperation between BN, PH and like-minded parties. This is necessary because, based on my study, in 77 countries, no single party has been able to form a dominant government.

“Therefore, we must not be greedy for power... we must be confident in sharing power for unity, harmony, and political consensus, and that is the best way forward for us,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also urged all UMNO divisions in Sabah to support one another in carrying out groundwork to ensure victory for its candidates contesting in the Sabah polls. — Bernama