GEORGE TOWN, May 19 — Gas and petroleum pipelines in Penang are under constant surveillance with annual safety audits to ensure compliance with safety standards, said state Infrastructure, Transport, and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari.

Replying to a question from Zulkefli Bakar (Bersatu-Penanti) in the state legislative assembly today, Zairil said the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has tightened safety audits on the pipelines to prevent incidents like the gas explosion in Putra Heights.

“DOSH conducts annual inspections focusing on integrity management, operations, maintenance, and technical aspects. This is a proactive step to mitigate the risk of gas explosions in Penang,” he said.

He added that initial inspections, as well as hydrostatic and pneumatic tests, are conducted before issuing a Permit to Operate (PTO).

“DOSH also inspects petroleum product storage locations at petrol stations and terminals annually. Generally, the results have been satisfactory, with operators complying with all legal requirements,” he said.

The number of audited operators has increased steadily, from seven in 2022 to 14 in 2023 and 19 so far this year. Surprise inspections are also carried out on pipelines without PTOs, with directives issued to ensure compliance, Zairil noted.

He explained that safety issues concerning gas and flammable materials are reviewed during biannual State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) meetings chaired by the Penang State Secretary. These meetings are attended by relevant agencies and District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) chairpersons to ensure early identification and mitigation of risks.

Zairil highlighted that the main gas pipeline route under the Peninsular Gas Utilisation (PGU) project spans 42 kilometres in Penang, from the Sungai Kerian border in Parit Buntar to Pinang Tunggal, before crossing Sungai Muda into Kedah.

“The route traverses key areas such as Relau, Machang Bubuk, Mengkuang, Ara Kuda, and Kampung Selamat, serving as crucial distribution channels for natural gas from the South to the North of Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

He added that the PGU pipeline system, which begins in Kerteh, Terengganu, extends northward through Selangor to Kedah and southward to Pasir Gudang, Johor. A 23-kilometre side route in Penang connects the main PGU pipeline to major power stations, including SKS Prai, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) Prai, and TNB Gelugor, ensuring energy supply continuity for industrial and domestic users.

“The entire PGU pipeline system is designed to the highest safety standards, with continuous monitoring to maintain a stable and safe natural gas supply across Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.