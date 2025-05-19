GEORGE TOWN, May 19 — Batu Lanchang assemblyman Ong Ah Teong today proposed that technical guidelines for high-rise buildings in Penang be updated to include mandatory earthquake-resistant designs.

The DAP lawmaker argued that new policies and guidelines must be formulated to compel all new high-rise projects to be earthquake-resistant.

“Adjustments to the Uniform Building By-Laws (UBBL) and the Local Plan need to be made to suit current needs and address modern disaster risks,” Ong proposed while debating his motion of thanks to the Penang Yang di-Pertua Negeri at the state legislative assembly today.

He urged local councils and relevant agencies to conduct structural audits of existing buildings, particularly those exceeding 20 storeys or constructed before 2000.

“It is proposed that the state government introduce an Earthquake Protection Scheme similar to that practised in Taiwan, where earthquake disaster coverage is part of fire insurance policies,” he suggested.

Ong also recommended the establishment of a Penang State Disaster Protection Fund in collaboration with the insurance and financial sectors.

“The safety of the people of Penang is our shared responsibility, so we should act before anything happens,” he said.

Ong said the collapse of a 33-storey building in Bangkok, following tremors from a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar on March 28, should be a “wake-up call” for Penang to strengthen its structural safety policies.

He noted that Penang also experienced tremors from an earthquake in North Sumatra on May 11.

“Many residents in Batu Lanchang felt anxious and shocked, considering that this area houses numerous high-rise apartments,” Ong said, adding that hundreds of densely populated high-rise residential buildings are located in the Batu Lanchang area.

Ong expressed shock that local authorities reportedly do not possess specific data on buildings designed to withstand earthquakes.

“This means there is no legal requirement so far to ensure that all high-rise buildings are constructed according to earthquake-resistant specifications,” he said.

Pointing out that this issue was raised in the state legislative assembly 14 years ago, in 2011, he said there has been no significant change in policies, guidelines or legislation since.

“As far as I know, only two structures in Penang have been designed to withstand earthquakes since the 1980s until now,” he said.

The two structures were the first Penang Bridge and Komtar Tower, which houses the Chief Minister's Office and the State Executive Council members.

He said the structures were designed based on resilience to an earthquake strength of 7.0 on the Richter scale and within a 300-kilometre radius of the epicentre.

“This shows that the technical capability and structural planning for earthquake resistance exists so it is time that this technology and requirement be extended to all high-rise residential buildings,” he said.