KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — A lorry driver previously charged with causing the deaths of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel was rearrested just 20 minutes after being released on bail today.

Rudi Zulkarnain Mat Radi, 45, was detained at the bail payment counter by officers from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Bagan Datuk District Police Headquarters at around 12.20pm, Sinar Harian reported.

Police arrested him to assist in an investigation into a cattle theft case under Section 379 of the Penal Code in Hutan Melintang, Bagan Datuk, which occurred in April.

Earlier, the suspect had been released from the Hilir Perak District Police Headquarters lock-up after posting a bail of RM6,000 with one surety.

His employer, known as Ravi, 58, and a fellow villager, Roslan, 62, respectively paid RM4,000 and RM2,000 to secure his release.

On Friday, the driver pleaded not guilty at the Teluk Intan Magistrate’s Court to nine charges under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He was accused of driving dangerously and causing the deaths of FRU officers S Perumal, Mohd Roslan Abd Rahim, Mohd Pozli Jaudin, Nurit Pandak, Amiruddin Zabri, Mohamad Hilmi Mohd Azlan, Muhamad Akmal Muhamad, Damarrulan Abdul Latif, and Akmal Wafi Annuar at Kilometre 15, Jalan Sungai Manik, Hilir Perak at around 9.05am on 13 May 2025.

Magistrate Norhamizah Shaiffudin set bail at RM6,000 for all charges, ordered the suspension of the suspect’s driving licence until the case is resolved, and required him to report to the police weekly.