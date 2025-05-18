IPOH, May 18 — As she continues to come to terms with the devastating loss of her husband, Corporal Amiruddin Zabri, and eight of his colleagues in the May 13 crash in Teluk Intan, Norazian Mohd Joned, 38, is finding comfort in cherished memories and the outpouring of support from the community.

Norazian, who works as an administrative assistant at the Kampar district police headquarters, said that although the pain remains raw, moments captured in photos and videos of her late husband have become a source of strength for her and their three children.

“Alhamdulillah, we have many pictures and videos of my late husband. The most heartbreaking is when my youngest child, just one year and three months old, calls out to him whenever we play the videos,” she said when met at the family’s residence in Kampung Sungai Itek today.

She recalled how Amiruddin often spoke of life and faith, and how he admired the unity and prayers offered to others who had passed while serving the nation. “He once told me that Allah’s promise is never delayed, not even by a minute,” she said.

Despite her grief, Norazian is determined to remain strong for her children and is taking each day as it comes, embracing the memories left behind and the support extended to her family.

Earlier, the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN), through its chief operating officer Mastura Mohd Khalid, visited Norazian as part of its ‘Ziarah Kasih’ programme.

During the visit, Mastura presented RM4,000 in financial assistance under the Simpan SSPN Prime scheme based on Amiruddin’s account, which he had opened on May 7.

The assistance comprised RM1,000 in takaful protection and RM3,000 in death benefits. Mastura expressed hope that the funds would help ease the family’s burden and support the children’s educational needs.

The family, while still mourning, expressed appreciation for the gestures of kindness and remembrance shown by the public and authorities, which have helped them through this difficult time. — Bernama