KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Around 40 panda enthusiasts gathered at Zoo Negara early this morning to say goodbye to giant pandas Fu Wa and Feng Yi. After calling the zoo home since May 2014, the cherished pair are now returning to China, leaving behind a devoted following of local fans.

Though there was no official send-off, The Star reported that dedicated fans — some arriving as early as 5am — quietly waited as the pandas left for KLIA at 7.15am. Many waved, took photos, and shouted emotional farewells.

Zoo Negara Deputy President Datuk Rosly @ Rahmat Ahmat Lana said caretaker Mohd Saiffullah Md Yusuf would accompany the pandas to China and assist with their transition upon arrival, adding that both animals are in good health.

“I truly appreciate the fans who came. Even though it’s not an official farewell, their presence shows how much they care,” he told the English daily.

Fu Wa and Feng Yi have spent more than a decade in Malaysia under the International Cooperation Project on Giant Panda Conservation and after their return, a new panda pair expected to arrive in August.