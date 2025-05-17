KUANTAN, May 17 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar wants the party to be more active ahead of the upcoming 16th general election (GE16), especially in shoring up support among rural communities.

She added that the focus for the next 24 months would include holding discussions on revamping areas with component parties.

“We (PKR) need to revamp all discussions with other component parties, we need more urgency, because if we leave it like before, we will lose momentum.

“I don’t want us to end up in a situation where we are a minority party, from our founding till 1999, our Malay votes reached 55 per cent, now the median is 30 per cent,” she said at a grassroots engagement event here yesterday, with fellow party vice-president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and PKR Women’s chief Fadhlina Sidek in attendance.

Nurul Izzah also emphasised her commitment to strengthen a data-driven democratic culture in party work, including expanding the use of studies and research.

She noted that the party had previously conducted a Multidimensional Poverty Index Report in 2021, in cooperation with former Universiti Malaya economics professor and former Centre for Poverty and Development Studies, Prof Dr Fatimah Kari.

Nurul Izzah will take on Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli for the deputy president’s post during the upcoming party election next week. — Bernama