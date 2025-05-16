GEORGE TOWN, May 16 — The Penang Yang diPertua Negri, Tun Ramli Ngah Talib, has urged Putrajaya to approve funding for the state’s Pan Island Link 1 (PIL1) project under the 13th Malaysian Plan.

He said the state government has applied for funding for the project under the first rolling plan of the 13th Malaysian Plan, and the application is currently under consideration.

“I wish to call on the federal government to give consideration to PIL1 as this project is expected to give a positive impact in terms of traffic management and dispersal in Penang,” he said in his speech at the state legislative assembly today.

He expressed gratitude to the federal government for its financial support for other mega projects in Penang, including the Juru-Sungai Dua Elevated Highway, the Mutiara Light Rail Transit (LRT) project, the Sungai Perak-Penang water project, and the expansion of the Penang International Airport (PIA).

“Besides that, I was made to understand that the Silicon Island project, which started on September 22, 2023, has shown positive developments,” he said.

As of April 25 this year, a total of 150 acres have been reclaimed, he said.

“With a targeted overall reclamation of 2,300 acres, this project is now 6.5 per cent complete,” he said.

He added that the project will bolster Penang’s position as one of the nation’s main economic drivers and its role in the country’s development.

Penang’s economy recorded a growth of 3.3 per cent in 2023, with a gross domestic product (GDP) of RM116 billion.

“This achievement is supported by two main sectors: the services sector (48 per cent) and the manufacturing sector (46.5 per cent),” he said.

Penang has remained one of the six main contributors to 73 per cent of the national GDP.

“Penang also recorded the highest GDP per capita at RM72,586,” he said.

In international trade, he said Penang recorded a total trade volume of RM788.1 billion in 2024, an 11.6 per cent increase compared to RM696.7 billion in the previous year.

The state has also continued to uphold and promote Islamic values, he said, citing the development of the KITAB Smart City Campus in Bandar Cassia, Batu Kawan.

“This is a large project that will bring about long-lasting impact,” he said.

The project, located on 17.3 acres of wakaf land, includes the construction of a mosque and Islamic centre, a commercial centre, student accommodations, and Kolej Islam Teknologi Antarabangsa Pulau Pinang (KITAB).

On the state’s water supply system, he said the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) has invested RM1.185 billion in its Water Contingency Plan 2030 to meet increasing water demands by 2030.

“The long-term plan is the Sungai Perak treated water transfer project, which will meet water demands until 2050,” he said.

He noted that the project would benefit Penang and northern Perak through the Taman Perindustrian Hijau Bersepadu Kerian (KIGIP).

Two new bills, the Penang Water Resources Board Bill 2024 and the Penang Water Resources Bill 2025, will be tabled at this sitting of the state legislative assembly, he said.

The aim of the bills, he added, is to strengthen the state’s water resource management through the establishment of the Penang Water Resources Board.