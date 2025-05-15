KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Youths must continue to strive, innovate and contribute toward building a greater nation, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today.

He said youths are the leaders of tomorrow and the catalysts for change today.

“Today, we celebrate the spirit, energy and extraordinary potential of our youths, the pillars of hope for the nation.

“Be youths who are knowledgeable, full of integrity and courageous in driving positive change. Happy National Youth Day,” he said in a Facebook post.

National Youth Day is celebrated annually on May 15 with various programmes held nationwide.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Yakin Boleh’ (Believe You Can). — Bernama