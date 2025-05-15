KUCHING, May 15 — Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) divers have recovered the body of a 62-year-old man from a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle that plunged into the Sarawak River near the Tun Salahuddin Bridge last night.

Kuching police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the man, identified as Lim Boon Hua from Kampung Bintawa here, was found in the driver’s seat.

“We are still investigating the cause. We urge the the public out there to not make any speculations related to this incident.

“So for now, we will investigate and we will look for the victim’s family; and we will see what the actual cause of this incident is.

“Right now, we have opened an investigation under a Sudden Death Report (SDR),” Alexson told a press conference at the Tun Salahuddin Bridge.

He said the police have not found any elements that point to criminal acts and urged the public not to raise questions that could suggest Kuching is an unsafe area.

He added 37 personnel were involved in the search operation last night from around 10pm until around 3am today.

“During the first night of the operation, we did not find any vehicle, object, or victim.

“The second day of the operation resumed this morning at around 7am, involving 53 officers and personnel from various agencies, including the police, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Sarawak Rivers Board, and the Marine Police.

“In total, 53 individuals were involved today. Divers from the Fire and Rescue Department began their operation at around 10am this morning,” he stated.

He clarified that so far only one body and the vehicle have been recovered, and efforts are currently underway to lift the 4WD onto land using a crane.

According to Bomba last night, the incident was reported at 10.07pm, with firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya station arriving at the scene just four minutes later.

“A witness told authorities the vehicle had been parked facing the river for about 30 minutes before it suddenly moved and plunged into the water.

“It briefly got caught on the bridge’s metal frame before falling into the river,” a Bomba spokesperson said in a statement. — The Borneo Post