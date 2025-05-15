KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The Community Communications Department (J-KOM) has denied instructing its staff to “like”, “share” or “promote” the campaign of certain leaders in the 2025 PKR election.

J-KOM director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop described allegations linking the department with the party’s election as being unfounded.

“All J-KOM staff carry out their duties professionally and with integrity, in line with the stipulated regulations.

“I also strongly deny allegations that J-KOM is involved in campaigning for any leaders or that it is being used to attack certain leaders,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook.

He added that as a government agency under the Ministry of Communications, J-KOM remains committed to delivering information that is accurate, fair and balanced so as to strengthen the system of democracy and stability of the country.

“I wish to remind all parties to stop disseminating false information that can tarnish the department’s reputation,” he said. — Bernama