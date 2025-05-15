PUTRAJAYA, May 15 — The Department of Environment (DOE), in collaboration with the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), will provide the Air Pollutant Index (API) updates twice a day on RTM, in the morning and evening, starting tomorrow.



DOE director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar said the close collaboration with MetMalaysia was expected to not only strengthen ties between the agencies but also help the public make wiser decisions, especially concerning health and outdoor activities.





“The collaboration with MetMalaysia enables weather data and air quality information to be integrated more effectively, thereby improving our ability to make assessments and to take appropriate action,” he said in a statement here today.Wan Abdul Latiff said the DOE and MetMalaysia believed the effort would not only strengthen the roles of both agencies in environmental management but also contribute to the development of a more sustainable and resilient nation centred on the well-being of the people.He said API monitoring was carried out 24 hours a day by DOE officers through the National Environmental Command Centre, which served as the main facility for real-time monitoring of API readings nationwide, aimed at ensuring that air quality remained under control and complied with the Malaysian Ambient Air Quality Standards.“This measure is part of the DOE’s continuous efforts to reduce the impact of pollution on public health and to increase the country’s level of preparedness in facing any air pollution incidents, including haze,” he said.The public is encouraged to refer to the official website, www.eqms.doe.gov.my, and the MyJAS EQMS application for direct and detailed information on the API. — Bernama