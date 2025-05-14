MOSCOW, May 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given his assurance that the voting process for Malaysians living abroad will be improved, ensuring that all eligible voters can exercise their democratic rights without unnecessary obstacles.

He acknowledged that there are eligible voters, including students overseas, who have been unable to cast their votes due to the complicated voting procedures abroad, particularly in countries like Russia.

“There are advanced systems and technologies available now, and we must leverage these tools to streamline and strengthen the overseas voting process.

“I understand that the Election Commission (EC) is an independent body, but why can’t the EC ensure that every Malaysian, no matter where they are in the world, can vote?

“We have submitted our views and proposals to the EC... and we will make sure that before the next General Election, a proper and accessible process is in place,” Anwar said during a question-and-answer session with Malaysians in Russia, held as part of his official visit to the country beginning Tuesday.

Anwar was responding to concerns shared by Malaysian students in Russia, who highlighted the challenges they faced in voting and accessing government-related election websites from abroad.

The Prime Minister arrived in Moscow for a four-day official visit on Tuesday, receiving an official Guard of Honour upon landing at Vnukovo-2 International Airport at 6.26 pm local time (11.26 pm Malaysian time).

His official visit, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, runs until May 16 and includes engagements in both Moscow and Kazan, Tatarstan.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, is leading a high-level delegation comprising Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu; Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang; Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir; and Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani. — Bernama