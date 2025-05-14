KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested three bank officers from two banking institutions in Kuala Lumpur over suspected involvement in money laundering and corruption regarding loan applications valued over RM21 million.

An MACC source said that a business manager, a department head and a branch manager were suspected of owning, amending, transferring and using money from bribes received from three companies in 2024.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the department head asked and received bribes of over RM170,000 from the three companies that made five loan applications totalling over RM21 million.

“The bribe was for processing and approving the loans made by the companies,” they said, adding that the suspects were arrested at about 4 pm to 5 pm at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya when they showed up to provide their statements.

The MACC also froze four accounts owned by the individual with over RM268,000 and seized three telecommunication devices and a laptop.

Meanwhile, MACC money laundering prevention division director Norhaizam Muhammad confirmed the arrests when contacted, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 41(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The suspects will be taken to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court for remand application this morning, he said. — Bernama