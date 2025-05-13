BALIK PULAU, May 13 — A lorry carrying a load of tar skidded before overturning at a bend in Jalan Tun Sardon, Kampung Pondok Upih near JTS Viewing Point here, last night.

In the incident, the lorry driver, a 44-year-old man, died from serious injuries after being trapped in the cabin behind the driver’s seat.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant operations director, John Sagun Francis said JBPM received an emergency call at 10.22 pm and dispatched a fire engine with nine personnel to the scene.

“The accident involved a lorry carrying tar which skidded off the shoulder of a hilly area and overturned, causing the victim to be thrown and trapped in the lorry’s cabin behind the driver’s seat.

“Firemen took more than two hours to stabilise the vehicle before the trapped victim could be extricated at 12.48 midnight with special equipment,” he said in a statement today.

He said the body was then handed over to the police for further action and the operation ended at 1.35 am. — Bernama