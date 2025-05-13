IPOH, May 13 — A mechanic was charged in the Magistrate’s court here for stealing a 46-year-old woman’s underwear last week.

Sin Kim Fatt, 48, pleaded guilty to the charge, which was read in Mandarin before magistrate Siti Nora Shariff.

Sin was accused of stealing the underwear from the woman’s house on Lorong Kledang Timur 15A, Bandar Baru Menglembu, Menglembu here at 11.23am on May 6.

He was charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which provides for a penalty of up to seven years in prison, a fine, or both.

Sin’s act was allegedly captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV), showing the suspect riding a motorcycle, stopping in front of the house and stealing undergarments that the victim had hung on the gate to dry.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Monisha Pandey appeared for the prosecution, while Sin was represented by lawyer Nurul Syuhada Mohd Yusof from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK).

Monisha requested the sentencing to be postponed pending presentation of the case facts and sentencing submission.

She also proposed bail be set at RM7,000.

However, Nurul appealed for a lower amount, saying that Sin earns a low income of RM2,000 a month, and has five children — one still in school and another who is disabled.

The court set bail at RM1,500 with one surety and fixed May 30 for mention.