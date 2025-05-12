KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 – PKR’s Central Election Committee (JPP) has yesterday refuted claims by Deputy President Rafizi Ramli regarding the management of the party’s ongoing internal elections.

In a statement, JPP stressed that the voter list for the 2025 party polls was prepared transparently based on the latest membership data provided by the Secretary-General’s Office and verified through an electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) process.

“The claim that JPP ignored complaints and objections is untrue and regrettable,” committee deputy chairman Datuk Ahmad Kasim said, adding that all such matters were handled professionally and in line with party regulations.

The committee noted that the party’s election regulations were endorsed by the Central Leadership Council and the Political Bureau in February and March respectively, with Rafizi himself part of both bodies.

Under these rules, any objections or appeals must be backed by sufficient evidence, with the burden of proof resting on the party submitting the challenge.

A total of 289 objections and complaints were received throughout various stages of the election, including nominations, appeals, and voting, with some referred to the Secretary-General’s Office or the Disciplinary Board for further action.

JPP said every complaint has been or will be officially addressed in line with principles of transparency and accountability, and that regular updates were shared with the MPP throughout the process.

The committee also confirmed that the MPP had agreed to re-examine voting results in six branches following objections, with assistance from an international auditor appointed by the party leadership.

JPP noted that the audit report, which Rafizi had disseminated, found the e-voting system to be secure and free from irregularities.

On Saturday, Rafizi openly criticised the party’s election committee led by Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, for what he described as its failure to tackle serious irregularities in the party’s internal election process.

Speaking at the “Yang Bakar Menteri: Yang Berhenti Menteri” programme, Rafizi expressed frustration over the committee’s alleged inability to screen candidates effectively, including individuals from other political parties who he claimed had managed to contest in PKR’s divisional elections.

Dr Zaliha has since announced that PKR had expelled 28 members, including elected leaders, for holding membership in other political parties.



