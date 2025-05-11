KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Ten individuals aged between 17 and 31 have been remanded for four days starting today to assist investigations into the alleged assault of a Form Five student in Paroi, Seremban early Friday morning.

Seremban district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the remand order was obtained from the Seremban Magistrates’ Court after all suspects were arrested yesterday.

“The remand, which lasts until Wednesday, is to facilitate the investigation. No new arrests have been made as of noon today, but efforts to track down other suspects are ongoing.

“We urge witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

He also reminded the public not to circulate images or videos of the incident on social media, as doing so could interfere with the investigation and prosecution process.

Earlier, videos and photos of the bloodied victim went viral, believed to have been attacked by a group of men.

The incident reportedly occurred around 3am Friday, allegedly triggered by a misunderstanding when one of the suspects believed the victim had harmed his younger brother.

A police report was lodged by the victim’s father.

The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.