KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — A hungry python bit off more than it could chew last night when it tried to swallow a hefty Boer goat at a village pen in Kampung Mengkuang Hujung, Kuala Pegang — only to be busted mid-meal by the Baling fire brigade.

The dramatic goat-rescue mission kicked off at 10.37pm after a distress call sent firefighters racing to the scene.

“When we arrived, we were informed that the python was still inside the goat pen, wrapped around a Boer goat and preparing to swallow it.

“Despite the goat’s large size, the python was capable of swallowing it, but didn’t get the chance,” said Baling Fire and Rescue chief Zulkhairi Mat Tanjil, speaking to Harian Metro.

The snake, clearly hangry, put up a fight.

“It got aggressive and even tried to strike, but our team managed to wrangle it in about 15 minutes using a snake snare,” he added, before confirming that the goat constricted by the python died at the scene.

Too hefty for one person to handle, the python needed four firefighters to haul it into a sack before it was handed over to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan).

Officials believe the python had slithered out of its usual habitat on the hunt for food — and nearly pulled off the ultimate late-night snack.