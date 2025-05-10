KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — A total of 251 candidates have thrown their hats into the ring for Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) national leadership election for the 2025–2028 term, according to the party’s Central Election Committee (JPP).

PKR JPP chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said that the nominations include 104 candidates for the Central Leadership Council (MPP), 85 for the youth wing, Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) Leadership Council, and 62 for the women’s wing, Wanita Keadilan Leadership Council.

“This encouraging participation proves that Keadilan is not short on emerging talent. It also reinforces the party’s position as a platform that continuously empowers new leaders and strengthens internal democracy,” she said in a statement today.

Significantly, there will be no contest for the PKR presidency and AMK chief post this time around.

Dr Zaliha said the nomination process was held over two days, beginning last Thursday, and the objection period is scheduled for May 11 and 12, followed by appeals on May 13 and 14.

She said the final list of candidates will be confirmed on May 15, with official campaigning commencing immediately afterwards and ending at 11.59 pm on May 22.

Dr Zaliha, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), urged all candidates to conduct themselves with dignity and respect during the campaign period.

“This election must serve as a unifying moment, reinforcing the party’s foundation of familial camaraderie,” she said, adding that the JPP appreciates the commitment shown by all candidates and members in ensuring a smooth, transparent, and principled election process.

The nomination process, which closed at 11.59 pm last night, confirmed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will remain unchallenged as PKR president.

The deputy presidency, however, will see a one-on-one battle between former Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar and incumbent Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, who is also Minister of Economy.

Twelve candidates are contesting for the party’s four vice-presidential posts, including the four incumbents - Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad; Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang; Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun; and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, political secretary to the Finance Minister, is the sole candidate for the AMK chief post, while the Wanita Keadilan chief post will be contested by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Ampang MP Rodziah Ismail.

The PKR central leadership election will take place on May 23 from 8 am to 5 pm through a hybrid voting system. Physical voting will be held for delegates from the National Congress, AMK Congress, and Wanita Keadilan Congress at Berjaya Waterfront Hotel and Danga Bay Convention Centre in Johor Bahru.

In Sabah and Sarawak, voting will be held at the International Technology and Commercial Centre (ITCC) in Penampang, Sabah, and at the Penview Convention Centre in Kuching, respectively.

Regular and additional delegates who are not required to vote physically can cast their ballots online at the same time using the ADIL app.

The PKR National Congress, including the AMK and Wanita Keadilan congresses, is set to take place from May 22 to 24 in Johor Bahru. — Bernama



