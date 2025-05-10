SEREMBAN, May 10 — Police have arrested 10 male suspects to assist investigations into an assault case believed to have occurred near a food stall and futsal court in Kampung Sentosa Jaya at 3 am yesterday.

Seremban District Police Chief, ACP Mohammad Hatta Che Din, stated that all suspects aged between 17 and 31, were detained and taken to the Seremban District Police Headquarters (IPD) today for further investigations.

He said that a report was made by a man, who is the father of the victim.

“According to the complainant, his son was beaten up by a group of men, which resulted in the victim sustaining bruises on his left eye and pain all over his body.

“Initial investigations revealed that the incident was triggered by a misunderstanding, and the main suspect in this case is believed to have attacked the victim thinking that the victim had injured his brother,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the police take any form of violence seriously and will not compromise with any individual, and the case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code. — Bernama