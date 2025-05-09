PUTRAJAYA, May 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim remained coy over the upcoming PKR elections and rumours circulating on the candidacy for the party’s top posts.

When asked about reports that Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail would make way for his daughter Nurul Izzah to contest the deputy presidency post, Anwar instead said the president’s post is still open.

“The president’s post is still open, I haven’t registered yet, it’s still open. I will register at a later date,” he told reporters after prayers at Surau Al-Iman in Putrajaya today.

Nurul Izzah had previously announced her intention to defend her vice-president post in the PKR elections to be held on May 23.

Nurul Izzah already has the backing of Johor and Selangor and earlier today, reports suggested that Saifuddin Nasution would step aside to make way for her.

Nurul Izzah, who lost her Permatang Pauh parliamentary seat in the 2022 general election, was subsequently appointed PKR vice-president.

She has not yet confirmed her candidacy for the deputy presidency in the upcoming elections.

The incumbent deputy president, Rafizi Ramli, has already announced his intention to defend his position, while former PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail is expected to challenge him.