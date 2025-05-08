KOTA KINABALU, May 8 — Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said all is well within the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) family.

The Chief Minister had a high-tea meeting with all seven presidents of the GRS components at Sri Gaya here on Thursday, which he described as cordial.

“All presidents had pledged to ensure GRS’s victory in the coming elections.

“I appreciate their views and opinions. They are all matured political leaders and understood the importance of GRS as a united front going into the elections,” he said.

Hajiji who is GRS chairman and Gagasan Rakyat president, spent almost three hours with Parti Bersatu Sabah Acting President Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam, Star President Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Usno President Tan Sri Pandikar Amin, Parti Cinta Sabah President Tan Sri Anifah Aman, Sabah Progressive Party President Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee, Liberal Democratic Party President Datuk Chin Su Phin and Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah President Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah.

Also present was Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) Deputy President Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

The meeting follows the warning by Pandikar that Usno may break away from the GRS coalition and contest the upcoming state election independently if the party continues to be sidelined.

Pandikar recently expressed frustration over what he called a dismissive attitude from some GRS leaders, who have questioned Usno’s right to demand seats despite its grassroots efforts.

Jeffrey said Pandikar’s remarks on Usno’s marginalisation within GRS, the lack of internal consultation and the need to restore Sabah-based leadership are valid and consistent with the original objectives of GRS.

He also renewed his long-standing call for a unity meeting involving not just GRS components, but all Sabah-based parties.

Yong also reponded by advising his coalition allies to stay humble, saying certain junior leaders in Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah should be honest with themselves about their party’s strength after asking Usno to leave GRS if they feel been belittled. — The Borneo Post