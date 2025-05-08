KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — A joint operation by federal and Kuala Lumpur narcotics police has dismantled a drug distribution syndicate, resulting in the seizure of over RM16 million worth of drugs.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said five individuals, including a Filipino, were arrested during a series of raids last week.

The suspects, aged between 23 and 45, were detained at various locations in the Klang Valley between April 29 and May 6.

In the first raid on April 29, Rusdi said two suspects were apprehended in Ampang and Taman Melati, leading to the discovery of 205kg of methamphetamine worth RM6.56 million stored in their vehicles.

“Their modus operandi involves receiving drugs from Kelantan and using their vehicles as storage for the supplies,” he said.

In the second raid on May 5, Rusdi said a suspect was arrested and later led authorities to a shoplot at Berjaya Times Square, Jalan Imbi, where 221kg of methamphetamine worth RM7.07 million was stored.

“We believe this suspect has been operating since February, using shoplots in shopping malls as drug storage facilities to evade detection,” he said.

In the final raid on May 6, Rusdi said two suspects were arrested at a luxury condominium in Taman Mastiara. This led authorities to the discovery of various narcotics worth RM2.38 million inside a condominium unit.

“The seized drugs are estimated to potentially supply approximately 3.2 million users,” he added.