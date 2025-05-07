PUTRAJAYA, May 7 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has completed giving his statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for today as part of an investigation into alleged corruption and money laundering.

He was seen leaving the MACC headquarters at 5 pm after nearly six hours of questioning.

The Bera member of parliament is under investigation over alleged corruption and money laundering involving the acquisition and use of funds for the promotion and publicity of the Keluarga Malaysia programme during his tenure from August 2021 to November 2022.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki previously said the investigation into the case involving Ismail Sabri was between 15 and 20 per cent complete. — Bernama