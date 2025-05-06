KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak will know whether his representation to drop his three other money laundering charges involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM27 million is successful come June 11.

High Court Judge K. Muniandy fixed the date after deputy public prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul informed the court that the prosecution was requesting an extension to decide on the outcome of the representation.

Today was initially fixed for case management on the status of the representation submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) in August 2023.

“My intention today before the court is to seek a extension for the decision of the representation sent by accused.

“The instructions indicated to me is a one-month extension,” Mohd Ashrof said.

However, Najib’s defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah asked the court if a Discharge Not Amounting to an Acquittal (DNAA) order could be granted instead.

“Due of the fact that this is going to be two years since the representation, may I formally ask Yang Arif to grant a DNAA on this matter.

“It has been there too long, I think it is the best way to deal with the matter as it takes pressure off everyone,” Muhammad Shafee replied.

A DNAA means an accused person can face trial for the same charges in the future if the prosecution decides to reinstate them.

Mohd Ashrof said he has not received any instructions pertaining to Najib’s DNAA application, instead leaving the matter to the court’s discretion.

After granting the requested extension, Muniandy then instructed the AGC to inform the court of the representation’s outcome on the new hearing date and also instructed parties to prepare their arguments on the DNAA application as well.

On February 3, 2019, the former prime minister claimed trial to the three charges of money laundering by accepting illegal proceeds amounting to RM27 million through his three AmPrivate Banking accounts at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, AmBank Group Building, Jalan Raja Chulan on July 8, 2014.

He was charged under Section 4 (1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, which is punishable by a maximum fine of RM5 million or imprisonment of up to five years, or both upon conviction.

The former Pekan MP is currently serving a jail term in Kajang Prison for the misappropriation of RM42 million in the SRC International funds case.

On September 2, 2022, he filed a petition for a royal pardon, following which on January 29 the Pardons Board halved his jail term from 12 to six years and reduced the fine from RM210 million to RM50 million.