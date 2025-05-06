KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — A mentally challenged man with a disability was charged with the murder of a beggar during a closed-door proceeding held at Shah Alam Hospital today.

The accused, Mohamad Fauzan Adib Abd Aziz, 28, nodded to indicate he understood the charge when it was read before Shah Alam Court Assistant Registrar Mislia Mohd Aris, according to a report in Harian Metro today.

However, no plea was recorded as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Shah Alam District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the closed-door proceeding was conducted at the hospital’s observation ward at 10.22am as the accused is still undergoing treatment for epilepsy.

“The charge was made under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of not less than 30 years and not more than 40 years upon conviction.

“Deputy Public Prosecutor Alia Anisa Khairus Masnan is leading the prosecution. The case has been set for mention on June 9,” he said in a statement today.

Previously, media reports stated that a man had stabbed another beggar to death outside a bank in Section 18, Shah Alam, on 24 April, allegedly due to a dispute over a begging spot.

The altercation between the two men reportedly began the day before and escalated into a fatal confrontation.