KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — A man with the title of Datuk who was released from remand on Saturday was rearrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in connection to an ongoing case of submitting false claims worth RM450 million.

An MACC source said that the man, in his 60s, was arrested with another suspect, in his 50s, when they showed up at the MACC Headquarters in Putrajaya at 7 pm yesterday to provide their statements, and both men have been remanded this morning, with the Datuk being remanded for two days until today, and the other man for five days until May 9.

“Preliminary investigations found both suspects were believed to submit false claims worth about RM450 million using sukuk funds and obtained facility from a regional office in a highway construction project in Klang Valley worth about RM1.3 billion.

“The arrests follows previous arrests involving false claims worth about RM360 million, with a total of RM800 million,” they said, adding that five individuals were remanded over the case with four being released on MACC bail last week.

Meanwhile, MACC investigation division senior director Datuk Zainul Darus confirmed the arrests when contacted, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama