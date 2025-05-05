KUANTAN, May 5 — A Pekan MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) student who was reported missing yesterday here, was found safe in his relative’s house in Chukai, Terengganu this morning.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said Anas Baihaqi Miqdad Johari, 13, was spotted at the house at about 7am based on initial investigations and information from the family.

“The police have conducted investigations and interviewed the boy’s family members who live in Kuantan and we are still conducting further investigations to find out how the student could have reached the location,” he said.

He told reporters after the monthly assembly of the Pahang police contingent headquarters here today which was also attended by his deputy Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob.

Yesterday, Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu was reported to have said the teenager was reported missing after leaving home without the family’s knowledge, believed to be because he refused to return to the college hostel.

Meanwhile, Yahaya in his speech said the police had seized various types of drugs worth more than RM84 million with 4,839 arrests in the first four months of this year.

He said the amount increased compared to the same period last year, where only RM8.2 million worth of seizures were recorded while the total number of arrests was 4,810.

“A total of 190 cases were charged under Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 from January to April this year compared to 220 cases for the same period. The police also succeeded in busting four drug trafficking syndicates involving six arrests through Ops Indera,” he said.

In addition, he said that the Commercial Crime Investigation Department had opened 817 investigation papers involving losses of RM26 million with the Kuantan district recording the highest number of 333 investigation papers.

Meanwhile, Yahaya said in the first quarter of 2025, a total of 8,183 accident cases were reported with 146 cases being fatal accidents.

“During the same period, a total of 99,840 summonses were issued compared to 63,194 summonses in 2024. The total compound collection was RM1.35 million for 2025 compared to RM1.39 million in the previous year,” he said. — Bernama