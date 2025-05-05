KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The Airfreight Forwarders Association of Malaysia (AFAM) is calling for stricter oversight after reports surfaced of Chinese goods being rerouted through Malaysia to evade US tariffs.

The group said it had urged the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry to step in and ensure rigorous checks on certificates verifying the origin of goods.

AFAM highlighted that some brokers in China are marketing these services online, potentially encouraging illegal relabelling of products.

“These actions, if true, are highly unethical and risk seriously undermining Malaysia’s international trade reputation.

“They may also jeopardize Malaysia’s standing as a trusted and responsible trade partner in the global supply chain,” it said in a statement.

The association said it has issued a strong advisory to local importers and exporters against engaging in any form of origin fraud.

AFAM also affirmed its support for the Malaysian government’s diplomatic efforts to handle US trade tensions and protect the country’s standing.

Earlier today, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said his ministry will become the sole issuer of Non-Preferential Certificates of Origin (NPCO) for all exports to the US from tomorrow over this issue.