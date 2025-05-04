SHAH ALAM, May 4 — A Malaysian hiker, Rennie Abdul Ghani, 57, reportedly died after falling while climbing Mount Rinjani in Lombok, Indonesia, yesterday.

According to Sinar Harian, Rennie was the brother-in-law of local actor Mohd Rizman Mohd Khuzaimi, also known as Riezman Khuzaimi.

“Al-Fatihah. Our family is waiting for the authorities there to provide updates before bringing him back to Malaysia. Thank you to everyone for your prayers for my brother-in-law,” Riezman was quoted as saying.

A family member, identified only as Yana, reportedly said the family was informed of the incident at about 8pm on Saturday, with Rennie said to have fallen around 1pm Malaysian time.

She also said that one of Rennie’s children, who was in Medan, Indonesia, would be travelling to Lombok to assist with the necessary arrangements.

Rennie, who lived in Setia Alam, Johor Baru, had reportedly told family members that this would be his final hike before focusing on running events.

He was also looking forward to performing the Haj next year.

Earlier, Bernama reported that Mount Rinjani National Park authorities said the climber had fallen in the Banyu Urip area.

He had reportedly begun his climb on May 1, accompanied by a group of 23 people.