KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — MCA should return its two parliamentary seats to Umno and dissolve to join DAP, Kampar MP Chong Zhemin said today.

The DAP lawmaker said MCA has become irrelevant, holding on to its two seats only with the support of Umno voters and no longer representing the Chinese community.

“I urge MCA to return the two seats to Umno and take the brave step of dissolving the party and joining DAP, for the sake of the country’s future and the struggle for pluralism, justice, and progress,” Chong said in a statement.

He said he was responding to former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s recent proposal that Umno should disband and merge with Bersatu, adding that the suggestion was more applicable to MCA.

“What is even more shameful is that MCA continues to attack DAP while still relying on Umno votes to stay afloat. No principles, no dignity,” he said.

Chong added that politics should not be driven by nostalgia or sentiment but by the courage to make decisions based on reality.

He also said he welcomed those who wish to uphold democratic and pluralistic values and work towards a fairer, more united Malaysia to join DAP.