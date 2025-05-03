BAGAN DATUK, May 3 – Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reportedly asserted that Umno remains steadfast in its support for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The Umno president said “seeking justice” for Najib is central to the party’s mission, and he dismissed claims that he had failed to defend his predecessor.

“Umno is being tested by Allah. One of the biggest tests is having our former president still in prison. This remains a pillar of our struggle,” he was quoted saying by Utusan Malaysia.

Zahid said he had just visited Najib in Kajang Prison earlier on Tuesday with party vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Selangor Umno chief Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin.

“If anyone claims that Umno or I personally have failed to fight for Najib, let the Selangor Umno delegation led by Datuk Megat be living proof that we will never abandon Datuk Najib,” he reportedly said.

Najib was in August 2022 sentenced to 12 years’ jail in his trial over SRC International Sdn Bhd’s RM42 million, but this was reduced by the Pardons Board to six years’ jail.

He has been in prison for more than two years and seven months now, and is still seeking to be given house arrest.

Additionally, Zahid pointed to recent by-election victories by Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) as evidence of the party’s resurgence.

He also said Umno continues to play a pivotal role in the federal government despite its relatively small number of seats in Parliament.

“We are in government even though our seat count is not large, because Allah continues to bestow His favour upon Umno to remain in power.”

“Although we are part of the government, I wouldn’t say we are mere bystanders—this is Allah’s will,” he said.

He noted that despite having only 26 Umno MPs and four from BN, the party holds seven ministerial and six deputy ministerial positions in the current administration.