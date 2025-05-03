BUKIT KAYU HITAM, May 3 — The road alignment project linking the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex with the Sadao Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Thailand is expected to be completed ahead of schedule.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the RM141.57 million project had reached 47 per cent completion as of April 29.

“The site possession date for this project was June 21, 2024, and it is scheduled for completion in September this year... however, I’ve been informed by the contractor and those involved in the project that it may be completed slightly earlier.

“That’s good news. If we can complete it ahead of schedule, that would be great... as of April 29, the physical progress stands at 47 per cent, which is slightly behind. However, I’ve been informed that it can still be completed as planned,” he said.

He spoke to reporters today after inspecting the progress of the project.

Nanta said the project includes the construction of a 900-metre dual carriageway with six lanes and a 300-metre service road leading to the Bukit Kayu Hitam General Operations Force (GOF) Tactical Headquarters.

He said the project also involves demolishing old buildings and facilities and replacing them with new structures for the 5th Battalion Camp of the Border Regiment in Bukit Kayu Hitam.

“It also involves the construction of the final control post building and a covered entrance gate,” he said, adding that the project aims to enhance connectivity, mobility, and access for people in border areas and ensure a high-quality, safe, and comfortable road network.

In November 2023, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his then Thai counterpart, Srettha Thavisin, visited the project site. Both leaders agreed to expedite its implementation. — Bernama