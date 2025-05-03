KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has reportedly criticised Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s foreign policy choices, claiming they would harm Malaysia’s image as a non-aligned country.

The former prime minister was quoted questioning whether Anwar grasped its complexities, and accused the latter of placing economic gains over principles by getting friendly with China.

“Malaysia is a neutral country. We want to be friendly with the world. We want to trade with all the countries. We must not side with anyone – neither America nor China,” he told South China Morning Post in an interview.

“But this government seems to be leaning towards China. At the same time, it is afraid to displease America.”

Last month, China’s President Xi Jinping visited Malaysia — his second official visit to Malaysia in 12 years.

During the visit, Anwar said Malaysia views China not only a close friend and neighbour, but also as an important partner through the comprehensive strategic partnership that reflects the deep trust and long-standing cooperation between the nations.

Dr Mahathir pointed to Malaysia’s non-aligned foreign policy, rooted in Tun Abdul Razak’s 1974 decision to establish diplomatic ties with China, which has historically aimed at maintaining balanced relations with global powers.

Despite that, Dr Mahathir criticised Anwar’s shift in tone by softening his criticisms against the US over Israel’s atrocities in Palestine following the return of Donald Trump.

According to Dr Mahathir, this signalled a fear-driven approach that undermined moral responsibility.

“The government is prepared to tolerate wrong things done by America because it is afraid of America.

“We are all afraid of America. But we have to take a stand on injustice,” he reportedly said.

In 2023, Anwar had alleged that the US had exerted pressure on Malaysia, with its Department of State calling up the country's ambassador in Washington over the matter.

His office also confirmed with the press that Putrajaya had received a démarche notice from the United States on the Palestine-Israel conflict on October 13, while the US Deputy Chief of Mission to Malaysia, Chargé d'Affaires Manu Bhalla, had called on a deputy secretary-general of Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The US State Department defined a démarche as a “formal diplomatic representation of its official position, views, or wishes on a given subject” which seeks to “persuade, inform, or gather information from a foreign government”, or to “protest or object to actions by a foreign government”.