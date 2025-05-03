KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — A former chief executive officer of a company is on remand for three days until Monday for allegedly submitting claims containing false particulars amounting to RM360 million.

The remand order was issued by Registrar Eleanor Mako Timothy following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court today.

According to a source, the suspect, a man in his 40s, was arrested at about 11pm yesterday when he went to give his statement at the MACC Headquarters in Putrajaya.

“Initial investigations found that the suspect is believed to be involved in submitting documents containing false particulars to make claims amounting to about RM360 million using sukuk funds in a highway construction project worth RM1.3 billion,” said the source.

Meanwhile, MACC Senior Director of the Investigation Division Datuk Zainul Darus, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and informed that the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Zainul said four individuals, three men and one woman, including one with the title ‘Datuk Seri’, in their 40s and 70s, who were remanded last Wednesday in connection with the same case, had been released on MACC bail. — Bernama