KOTA KINABALU, May 3 — Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the 2025 Madani Rakyat Programme (PMR 2025) in Sabah allows people in the state to access various opportunities and assistance to lift them out of poverty.

He urged Sabahans to seize these opportunities and assistance, including entrepreneurship, cooperatives, and employment options.

He said the Sabah PMR 2025 theme, “Menoktahkan Kemiskinan Melalui Keusahawanan” (Eliminating Poverty Through Entrepreneurship), reflects the government’s commitment to addressing poverty sustainably by empowering the people through entrepreneurial initiatives — creating income opportunities, employment, and social mobility, particularly for rural and B40 communities.

“The public can access various opportunities and services suited to their needs by attending this PMR event. Entrepreneurs can obtain assistance, grants, and financing to grow their businesses.

“Have faith that we can put an end to the poverty that has been plaguing us in Sabah...by making the most of attending the event and getting what we need to overcome poverty and help boost our economic activity,” he said in an interview with Sabah FM radio station here today.

Sabah PMR 2025 will occur over three days, starting May 9 at the Tawau Municipal Council Square. The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry leads the initiative, collaborating with the Performance Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU) and the Sabah government.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to officiate at the closing ceremony at 2pm on May 11, where top Federal and state leaders are scheduled to attend.

Ewon said that in addition to 36 exhibition booths by ministries and agencies, several satellite programmes would be held, including a gotong-royong (community clean-up) initiative in Kampung Mentadak Baru, Pulau Sebatik, Tawau on May 7, and the ministry’s Halal Success Programme at Tawau Community College on May 8 and 9.

He said the Bicara Ilmu programme, in conjunction with the Turun Padang Ke Arah Memperkasakan Koperasi 2025 initiative, will take place on May 8 to discuss “Menoktahkan Kemiskinan Melalui Model Perniagaan Koperasi” (Ending Poverty Through the Cooperative Business Model)

“A gotong-royong will be held at PPR Batu 8, Tawau, on May 11, involving the repair of the futsal court and the installation of solar panels by the Tawau Contractors Association in the housing area that accommodates 900 residential units with nearly 4,500 residents,” he said.

Ewon said the event will also feature the Satu Daerah Satu Industri (SDSI) showcase. SDSI is a strategic initiative for local economic development, focusing on empowering each district’s unique product since 2019.

He said that, under the SDSI initiative, within six months, the Kudat district successfully increased its annual sales average in the traditional weaving industry by 28.7 per cent, from RM45,000 to RM57,915.

He said the SDSI initiative has also developed the stingless bee honey industry in Ranau, with an increase in the average annual sales by 25.2 per cent, from RM38,500 to RM48,202.

According to Ewon, the Sabah PMR 2025 will also feature the Madani Sales Programme, offering over 200 daily necessities at lower prices, with discounts of up to 30 per cent, including fresh chicken, eggs, rice, and cooking oil.

“This programme is also joined by 120 SDSI entrepreneurs, 24 food and beverage vendors under the Selera Di Bawah Bayu segment, and nine food truck entrepreneurs.

“Meanwhile, the pocket talk sessions at PMR 2025 Sabah will highlight various engaging topics related to entrepreneurship, cooperatives, and economic development, presented by industry experts and renowned speakers,” Ewon added. — Bernama