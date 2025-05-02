KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh has said that the party will not compromise on matters regarding Islam, Malay rights and the monarchy, even among political allies.

In a Facebook post today, Akmal said that Umno has never been rhetorical about issues on 3R — royalty, religion, and race — unlike those who exploit these issues to gain votes.

“If defending Islam and the Malays as stated in the Constitution is why you do not want to support Umno, go ahead, we don’t even care,” he said.

“This is a country where Islam is the religion of the federation and Malay rights are enshrined in the Constitution, so please respect these matters before expecting us to respect you,” Akmal added.

Attached to Akmal’s post was a screenshot of a Malaysiakini article in which the United for the Rights of Malaysians Party (Urimai) criticised Umno for sidelining its Barisan Nasional (BN) allies, MCA and MIC.

Urimai reportedly said Umno had a “narrow ethno-religious agenda” that eroded MCA and MIC’s support among minority communities.

This followed MCA’s call for clearer direction from BN, which Umno leaders responded to by urging the party to remain loyal to the coalition.