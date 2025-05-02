KOTA KINABALU, May 2 — A proposed 40-33 seat distribution between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the upcoming Sabah election was negotiated by both coalition’s top leaders and not just the state PKR team.

BN strategic communications director Datu Rosman Datu Ahir Zaman made the clarification today, after Sabah PKR denied negotiations had taken place.

“This offer remains open for negotiation, and in the absence of a mutual agreement, BN reserves the right to open discussions with any other parties that are willing to work together strategically for the sake of Sabah’s stability and development,” Rosman said in a statement.

“Any new cooperation, including in the form of a ‘BN-PH Plus’ alliance, will be discussed transparently and comprehensively,” he added.

Sabah Umno information chief Datuk Suhaimi Nasir was previously reported saying the proposal – 40 seats for BN and 33 for PH – was based on a proposal contingent on the finalisation of their alliance.

Rosman stressed that BN remains committed to being the dominant partner in any coalition.

“However, one thing that will not change is BN’s stance that it will not contest from a position of weakness or as a minority party. We believe in our track record, grassroots strength, and our commitment to the people's agenda.

“Therefore, I urge all parties to respect the ongoing negotiation process. Political cooperation must be built on trust, maturity, and mutual respect among all stakeholders,” he said.

Rosman also responded to criticism from Sabah PKR information chief Razeef Rakimin, who had denied that negotiations had taken place at the state level.

“His statement reflects a personal view and does not represent the collective position of Pakatan Harapan. Therefore, any statement made by the Keadilan information chief should be viewed within the context of his party’s perspective, and not as a decision made on behalf of PH as a whole,” Rosman said.



